Press statements following Russian-Turkish talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, ladies and gentlemen,

Today we held our third meeting this year. Our close personal contact allows us to promptly resolve various issues of bilateral cooperation and develop common approaches to settling key international problems.

Today we discussed the serious situation that has taken shape in Idlib Province in Syria. Since the beginning of the year, the criminal gangs operating there have sharply stepped up their activities. They have regularly shelled both Syrian government troop positions and civilian residential areas.

The radicals have continued to attack the Khmeimim Russian air base. Another attempt to hit it with a multiple launch rocket was made on March 1.

In all, the Khmeimim air base has been attacked 15 times since the beginning of the year. Each time, we informed our Turkish partners about it in real time.

The militants have actually managed to provoke the resumption of hostilities. Regrettably, there have been losses among the Turkish military as well.

In this respect, I again expressed my condolences to Mr President, knowing that he feels these losses very deeply, to the families of the dead and to all Turkish people.

We do not always agree with our Turkish partners when evaluating what is happening in Syria, but to this day, in each critical moment, we have managed to find points of contact on emerging disputed issues and reach mutually acceptable solutions by relying on the high level of bilateral relations.

It happened this time as well. Today, we reaffirmed the interest of our countries in continuing our cooperation in the Astana format as well. It was the Astana process that provided a serious impetus for a settlement in Syria at one point.

To be continued.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62948