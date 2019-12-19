Presumptuous Arrogance And The Fall of America':A WARNING TO THE SCOFFERS, MOCKERS AND SCORNERS,YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO THE WARNING VOICES WHILE YOU ST…

I will break your pride in your power, and I will make your sky like iron [giving no rain and blocking all prayers] and your ground like bronze [hard to plow and yielding no produce.



Leviticus 26:19 “Behold, He tears down, and it cannot be rebuilt.. Job 12:14 Come now [and pay attention to this], you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, and spend a year there and carry on our business and make a profit.” 14 Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen in your life tomorrow. [What is secure in your life?] You are merely a vapor [like a puff of smoke or a wisp of steam from a cooking pot] that is visible for a little while and then vanishes [into thin air].



Instead You ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and we will do this or that.”



16 But as it is, you boast [vainly] in your pretension and arrogance. All such boasting is evil.

So any person who knows what is right to do but does not do it, to him it is sin.



James 4: 13-17



I see the arrogance and presumption of so many American’s ( both wings of the sick bird) who forgot God and assume that there will even be a presidential election in 2020. There is no turning to God, repentance, sorrow for the evil and darkness we have allowed in to replace the Light and truth. No giving of thanks or even acknowledging Him because this wicked nation assumed they replaced Him. What if God does not ordain one, what if our decadent empire time has run out as it has in the past for the other proud world powers who could not see their abrupt end ? How many fools have put all their eggs in the worthless basket of corrupt American politics ? How do you even know if you will be alive ? Pride blinds the heart and eyes of not just men but nations so that they can not see what is at the door. In their delusions they ignore God and do not see that it is He who has allowed this GREAT division in the land that will lead to our end as America. Russia’s top general has warned a big war is coming in a chilling prediction amid ongoing tensions with NATO.



The wicked shall be turned into hell and all the nations that forget God.



Psalm 9: 17







This hot air mass is so extensive that preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia.



You adulteresses [disloyal sinners—flirting with the world and breaking your vow to God]! Do you not know that being the world’s friend [that is, loving the things of the world] is being God’s enemy? So whoever chooses to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God



James 4:4



~~~

The Valley of Vision

The [mournful, inspired] oracle ( a burden to be carried) concerning the Valley of Vision:

What is the matter with you now, that you have all gone up to the housetops,

2

You [Jerusalem] who were full of noise,

A tumultuous city, a joyous andexuberant city;

Your slain were not slain [in a glorious death] with the sword,

Nor did they die in battle.

3

All your leaders have fled together [with your king],

And have been captured without the bow [which they had thrown away];

All of you who were found were taken captive together,

Though they had fled far away.

4

Therefore I say, “Look away from me;

Let me weep bitterly.

Do not try to comfort me over the destruction of the daughter of my people.”

5

For the Lord God of hosts has a day of panic and of tumult, of trampling, of confusion

In the Valley of Vision,

A [day of] breaking down walls

And a crying [for help] to the mountain.

6

Elam took up the quiver

With the chariots, infantry and horsemen;

And Kir uncovered the shield.

7

And it came to pass that your choicest valleys were full of chariots,

And the horsemen took their fixed positions [in an offensive array] at the gate [of Jerusalem].

8

Then God removed the [protective] covering of Judah;

And in that day you looked to the weapons of the House of the Forest (Solomon’s armory).

9

You saw that the breaches

In the wall of the City of David [the citadel of Zion] were many;

You collected [within the city’s walls] the waters of the Lower Pool (Siloam).

10

Then you counted the houses of Jerusalem

And you tore down the houses [to get materials] to fortify the city wall [by extending it].

11

You also made a reservoir between the two walls

For the waters of the Old Pool,

But you did not look to its Maker,

Nor did you recognize Him who planned it long ago.

12

Therefore in that day the Lord God of hosts called you to weeping, to mourning,

To shaving the head and to wearing sackcloth [in humiliation].

13

Instead, there is joy and jubilation,

Killing of oxen and slaughtering of sheep,

Eating meat and drinking wine,saying,

“Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we may die.”

14

But the Lord of hosts revealed Himself in my ears,

“This sin absolutely will not be forgiven you

Until you die,” says the Lord God of hosts.

☆☆☆

The warning was SO STRONGLY given that Our LORD told us it would be far better for us to lose an eye, hand, or foot IF IT CAUSED US TO SIN, rather than to go into that Gehenna hell.

The kind of justice a reprobate empire which earnestly murderes its unborn babies on its slide down to hell focuses on.

God has given America over !

Therefor the nations are mad !!!

Jeremiah 51