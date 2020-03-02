Pro-Business Trump further deregulates GMOs that already contaminate 90 percent of American food

(Natural News) First off, there are not many regulations on GMOs in America, so don’t go buying that Trump suddenly opened Pandora’s Box and let loose all the genetically mutated Frankencrops this month. Monsanto all but runs the U.S. government, including agencies of the FDA, USDA and EPA. They’re such a huge monopoly (now Bayer) that they simply buy off politicians easier than bribing children with candy. Trump may not realize how much damage these Biotech goons are really doing to America. He’s just cutting deals to improve the economy so he can win in 2020.

Secondly, Biotech and Big Pharma are larger and more powerful than the current ruling Republican in the White House, and it doesn’t matter who’s in the oval office slinging ink anyway, because those Biotech goons and Big Pharma freaks are dominating more than 90 percent of all U.S. soy, corn, canola, cotton, and all vaccines, along with the Insidious Pharma Five.

Remember the Associated Press, those cowards who published – the night before the voting day mind you – that Hillary had already won over enough superdelegates to secure the Democratic nomination over Bernie? That’s what started the whole landslide, right into Hitlery losing the election and the fake Trump/Russia narrative. Yes, the Associated Press or “AP” – these are the same clowns leading the media blitz this summer that Trump has somehow opened all gates to this genetically modified Hell and just dismembered all those great American laws that are supposedly protecting our food and medicine.

Working on the economy Obama left as the $20 trillion epic fail

AP says Trump made the path “simpler” for biotechnology scientists and genetic engineers to take Frankenfoods from Pharm-to-Table. Experimental Frankenfruits already hit the shelves, in case you were dazed and confused by the pesticides and didn’t catch that news. AP hates Trump, the Republic, clean food and the $100 billion organic food revolution that’s growing by 10 percent every year.

The “Executive Order” that Trump signed simply eliminates some delays and costs for the producers of GM food and animal feed, and the impact of that order depends 100 percent on how it’s “carried out” by federal agencies. That’s what really went down, AP, but thanks for your twisting and distortion at your fake news hub that shoots out propaganda to all the other shill and GMO huckster media outlets.

Actually, this deregulating by Trump undermines all things GMO because it’s going to help Americans lose confidence in an already haphazard, chemically infused pesticide world of cancer food. Trump must be really good at playing chess. The “Art of the Deal” seems to be working well with Sun Tzu’s Art of War also. Trump is working on our economy and honoring the Constitution so he can win 2020, and AP is fake news.

From “Pharm” to Table: GMOs don’t even have labels in America, only when they’re NOT present

You can search as hard as you like, but you’ll only find about three out of every 1,000 products in America are voluntarily labeled to contain GMOs by the biotech industry themselves. Deep down, any intelligent human being knows that screwing with the DNA of plants by inserting genes that kill weeds, disintegrate bugs, and prevent animals from reproducing – well that can’t be good for humans. And they’re right. These all cause cancer and dementia.

It runs deeper. More than 95 percent of all restaurants in America serve GMO foods as nearly their entire menu, including fast food outlets, diners, movie theaters, convenient stores, superstores (think Whole Foods here), and they don’t label any of their GMOs or even talk about it. It’s all hush-hush because a label would destroy them (that’s why they all pay to obstruct labeling efforts and votes).

But now, all of a sudden Trump opened up all those doors for Biotech? You were saying?

The “Executive Order” to NEVER inspect anything GMO again

If you want to go on believing the “shocking” fake news when it gets spread, or if you want to worry that the fake news has something huge on us, don’t forget it’s Big Pharma, the Vaccine Five, and Biotech that run this country’s sick care complex, not the president. Choose organic and never look back. You don’t have a choice anymore. GMOs have dominated the mutation of American staple food for 30 years.

Monsanto and Bayer have been inserting the “devil” in the genes of God’s food for decades, and most of the genetically modified food in the USA are also sprayed with deadly glyphosate. Glyphosate causes liver and kidney failure in tested lab animals. Are you one of the 250 million Biotech guinea pigs? Check the Pharma Death Clock as it keeps count for America.

Tune in to Pesticides.news for updates on how the Democrats want to turn every American into moronic zombies who vote for free stuff until they die of dementia from pesticide food.

