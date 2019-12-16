southfront.org

Donate

Forces loyal to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord deployed a large batch of reinforcements to the countryside of Tripoli amid an intense fighting with the Libyan National Army. This development followed a series of advances by the Libyan National Army south of the city that put the GNA-controlled area into a dangerous situation.

Libyan Army sends massive reinforcements to the battlegrounds in southern #Tripoli as cities of the western and central regions of #Libya declare a state of full mobilization to repel warlord Haftar’s attack on Tripoli pic.twitter.com/zGvqqMl6Fa — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) December 16, 2019

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/pro-gna-forces-deploy-reinforcements-to-tripoli-amid-clashes-with-libyan-national-army/