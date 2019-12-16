Pro-GNA Forces Deploy Reinforcements To Tripoli Amid Clashes With Libyan National Army

Forces loyal to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord deployed a large batch of reinforcements to the countryside of Tripoli amid an intense fighting with the Libyan National Army. This development followed a series of advances by the Libyan National Army south of the city that put the GNA-controlled area into a dangerous situation.

