Pro-Government Fighters Ambush Turkish-Backed Militants In Syria’s Idlib (18+ Video)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Pro-Government Fighters Ambush Turkish-Backed Militants In Syria's Idlib (18+ Video)

02.03.2020206 views

Late on March 1, Syrian pro-government fighters ambushed a group of Turkish-backed militants near the city of Saraqib in the southeastern Idlib countryside. According to activists, 14 militants were killed in the ambush. A T-55 battle tank, which attempted to support the militants during the clashes, was also captured.

Syrian fighters from the so-called Syrian Resistance, a group affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, carried out the successful ambush. The fighters are reportedly from the Shiite towns of Nubl and al-Zahraa in northern Aleppo.

Earlier this week, Turkish drone strikes on southeast Idlib claimed the lives of nine personnel of Hezbollah. The ambush was apparently carried out to avenge them. Iranian forces in Syria had released a statement, warning Turkey from attacking its troops.

The SAA backed by Iranian forces are now attempting to recapture Saraqib. The eastern part of the city has been fully secured, according to several sources. However, heavy clashes are taking place in the western part.

from https://southfront.org/pro-government-fighters-ambush-turkish-backed-militants-in-syrias-idlib-18-video/

