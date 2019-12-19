Pro-Impeachment Protests Harbingers of Hope

Last night I attended a pro-impeachment rally organized by Indivisible and Moveon in Newtown PA, in Bucks County, in front of the office of Republican congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Protest Signs in Bellwether Bucks County

I was astonished to see a massive crowd of people carrying signs calling for impeachment and removal of Donald Trump. I estimate there were at least 500 protestors. I’ve been protesting in Bucks County for decades and this was, by far, the biggest group I’ve ever seen– much bigger.



Protest Signs in Bellwether Bucks County

To top it off, there were also Trump supporters there– about 30-50, as are shown in the above video. So, 500 pro-impeachment people and maybe one tenth as many pro-Trump people. The polls may show the numbers are close, but the energized people, the people who are going to be knocking on doors are furious with Trump and the Republican party. And there were even long term Republicans there.



A Registered Republican for 55 years, calling for impeachment

If the proportions of enthusiastic support stay this way then Donald Trump and Republican candidates are in big trouble.

I think there will be more protests that will bring the Americans who still believe in the constitution, who are disgusted by Trump’s lies and the Republican betrayals of the constitution and their oaths to defend it. I think that the energy that will be brought to stand up to Trump and to his Republican supporters will be massive.

Except for a handful of progressives, the Democrats are the lesser of two evils and they need to be challenged and changed, with many, many candidates primarying centrist, DINO and corporatist Democratic incumbents.

Here are some tweets of impeachment protests from around the country. Apparently there were hundreds of them, with tens of thousands of people in attendance. This is a beginning.

