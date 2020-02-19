Pro-Saudi Yemeni Defense Minister Survives Assassination Attempt. Several Officers Killed

southfront.org

On February 19, Gen. Muhammad al-Maqdashi, defense minister in the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, survived an assassination attempt in the central region of the country.

A source in the Yemeni military told the al-Arabia TV that al-Maqdashi’s was inspecting the frontlines in the district of Sirwah in Mar’ib when his convoy was targeted with an explosive device.

“A landmine exploded in a technical that was escorting the Yemeni defense minister, killing eight of his bodyguards and injuring others,” the source said, confirming that Gen. al-Maqdashi had survived the attack. The source didn’t provide any details about the current condition of the general.

The source identified the service members killed in the attack as Cpt. Hamza Ali al-Maqdashi, Lit. Salah Abdul-Qawi al-Maqdashi, Cpt. Ahmed Saleh Jahzar, Lit. Haitham Munsar al-Joubni, Pvt. Abdul Karim Ali al-Maqdashi and Pvt. Omar al-Jashosh.

Sirwah, in western Ma’rib, has been witnessing intense battles between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces for several month now.

The assassination attempt on al-Maqdashi may have been orchestrated by the Houthis. The Yemeni group is known to be highly experienced with the manufacturing and use of advanced explosive devices.

