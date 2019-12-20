Promoting 'authoritative propaganda': YouTube openly admits it systematically suppresses independent media!

globinfo freexchange

On mid-July we wrote that an increased number of people who run independent YouTube channels reported that are being demonetized. Also, they see the number of viewings and subscribers being reduced significantly.

We observed that while the blog subscribed to various independent YouTube channels, when we go to the first page and search specific terms like “Syria”, “Venezuela”, “Bernie Sanders”, “Tulsi Gabbard”, etc., the first results give numerous videos from Western mainstream media like MSNBC, FOX News, CNN, BBC, etc. We can hardly find a video from our subscriptions, way below those results.

We concluded that all signs show that we have to deal with a well-organized operation.

On the one hand, YouTube algorithm directs audiences to the mainstream media propaganda, in an effort to bound them tightly to the establishment narratives. On the other hand, independent YouTube channels will be gradually eliminated due to the significant loss of viewers and, therefore, advertising money. People will no longer have access to additional information, which could make them see an issue from a completely different perspective.

Double hit: corporate media will gradually eliminate competitors who offer alternative information in order to be able to brainwash massively the new generations. At the same time, they will take all the money from the advertising pie, which will be growing bigger and bigger as people will continue to abandon traditional forms of information.

Although some could argue that this is just another conspiracy theory, on early December YouTube itself actually verified this operation! Independent YouTubers who offer alternative information from a Leftist perspective – like Kyle Kulinski and Gordon Dimmack – contrary to the corporate media propaganda, came back on the subject and noticed the change on policy which was unfolded through the official YouTube blog.