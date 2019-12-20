Promoting 'authoritative propaganda': YouTube openly admits it systematically suppresses independent media!
On mid-July we wrote that an increased number of people who run independent YouTube channels reported that are being demonetized. Also, they see the number of viewings and subscribers being reduced significantly.
We observed that while the blog subscribed to various independent YouTube channels, when we go to the first page and search specific terms like “Syria”, “Venezuela”, “Bernie Sanders”, “Tulsi Gabbard”, etc., the first results give numerous videos from Western mainstream media like MSNBC, FOX News, CNN, BBC, etc. We can hardly find a video from our subscriptions, way below those results.
We concluded that all signs show that we have to deal with a well-organized operation.
On the one hand, YouTube algorithm directs audiences to the mainstream media propaganda, in an effort to bound them tightly to the establishment narratives. On the other hand, independent YouTube channels will be gradually eliminated due to the significant loss of viewers and, therefore, advertising money. People will no longer have access to additional information, which could make them see an issue from a completely different perspective.
Double hit: corporate media will gradually eliminate competitors who offer alternative information in order to be able to brainwash massively the new generations. At the same time, they will take all the money from the advertising pie, which will be growing bigger and bigger as people will continue to abandon traditional forms of information.
Although some could argue that this is just another conspiracy theory, on early December YouTube itself actually verified this operation! Independent YouTubers who offer alternative information from a Leftist perspective – like Kyle Kulinski and Gordon Dimmack – contrary to the corporate media propaganda, came back on the subject and noticed the change on policy which was unfolded through the official YouTube blog.
Elevating authoritative sources in our systems: In 2017, we started to prioritize authoritative voices, including news sources like CNN, Fox News, Jovem Pan, India Today and the Guardian, for news and information queries in search results and “watch next” panels. Let’s say you’re looking to learn more about a newsworthy event. For example, try searching for “Brexit.” While there will be slight variations, on average, 93% of the videos in global top 10 results come from high-authority channels. Authoritativeness is also important for evergreen topics prone to misinformation, such as videos about vaccines. In these cases, we aim to surface videos from experts, like public health institutions, in search results. Millions of search queries are getting this treatment today and we’re continually expanding to more topics and countries.
It’s almost grotesque the fact that CNN and even FoX News (!) are considered ‘authoritative sources’ in this parody. And, of course, the list of ‘authoritative sources’ includes solely Western, or Western-controlled media like those who promoted the Iraq war through big lies and 24-hour propaganda. Inspired from this development, Gordon Dimmack called it ‘authoritative propaganda’.
So, for example, if you want to learn the truth about the alleged chemical attack in Douma-Syria, you should search it solely inside the sphere of these ‘authoritative sources’. Take a taste of the level of their ‘reliability’, as has been exposed by an independent source:
And, of course, you should ignore any other source presenting facts that this was just another typical CIA-type false flag operation to justify the bombing of Syria by the Western imperialists.
Yet, perhaps the most Orwellian of all, is that YouTube admits openly that it will expand this operation “to more topics and countries.”
Therefore, perhaps it’s time for independent media start seriously searching for alternative platforms. And people start decoupling themselves from this authoritarian (and not authoritative), fast-growing information monopoly of the new age.