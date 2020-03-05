Prosecutor demands life sentence for eight defendants in Russian ambassador’s killing

This post was originally published on this site

On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower

Read more

The president noted that the idea to uphold traditional family values, including family composition, was correct, but pointed to the need to choose the right wording

Read more

The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on February 27 after militants unleashed a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry

Read more

Moscow State University ranked 21st in the world in Natural Sciences and 47th in Arts & Humanities

Read more

An L-39 plane belonging to the Syrian armed forces was targeted, according to Turkey’s top brass

Read more

from https://tass.com/world/1126897

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments