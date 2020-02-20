Purged for Parliamentary Vote, Iran’s “Reformists” Fight for Survival
This post was originally published on this site
Ahead of Iran’s elections to parliament (the Majlis) on Friday, Feb. 21, more than 9,000 contenders for the 290 seats
The post Purged for Parliamentary Vote, Iran’s “Reformists” Fight for Survival appeared first on DEBKAfile.
from https://www.debka.com/purged-for-parliamentary-vote-irans-reformists-fight-for-survival/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=purged-for-parliamentary-vote-irans-reformists-fight-for-survival
LikeThanks! You've already liked this