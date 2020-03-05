Putin approves Russia’s Arctic state policy framework

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has approved Russia’s state policy framework in the Arctic through 2035.

“The framework is a document of strategic planning in the field of ensuring national security of the Russian Federation, which has been developed for the purpose of protecting national interests of the Russian Federation in the Arctic,” according to the presidential decree released on the official portal of legal information on Thursday. The document defines “the goals, main areas and targets, as well as mechanisms of implementation of state policy of the Russian Federation in the Arctic.”.

