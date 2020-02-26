Putin calls for tough response to police arbitrariness, falsification

“[It is essential] to pay particular attention to maintaining law by inquiry and preliminary investigation bodies,” he said at a meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry’s board. “I demand a tough response to any instances of arbitrariness, falsification and forgery, which are a criminal offense in themselves. It is necessary to foil such activities and get rid of those employees who break the law.”

The president pointed to the need to take additional measures to arrange work at the pre-trial stage of criminal proceedings. He demanded compliance with requirements on reasonable timeframes for criminal proceedings. “While tackling high-profile issues, it is essential to work closely with the prosecution agencies and other colleagues,” the president added.