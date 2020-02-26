Putin congratulates Erdogan on his birthday
ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, the Russian Embassy in Turkey informed on Wednesday.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday,” the Russian diplomatic mission stated.
from https://tass.com/politics/1124091
