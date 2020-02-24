Putin congratulates Russian Buddhists on Lunar New Year

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Buddhists of Russia on occasion of the New Year according to a lunar calendar, the Kremlin press service said.

“This is bright and very respected holiday among Buddhists symbolizes the renewal of nature, the human desire for harmony and purity of thoughts. It makes believers remember spiritual and moral origins of this ancient religion, its enduring foundations and values,” Putin said.

The president also highlighted that Russian Buddhists carefully observe and pass on their ancestors’ traditions from generation to generation. “Buddhist communities actively participate in the country’s life, making a significant contribution to harmonizing interethnic and interreligious relations, paying constant attention to strengthening a fruitful dialogue with state and social organizations,” the statement said.

“May the coming year be happy and prosperous for you and bring you success in good deeds and undertakings,” Putin said.

from https://tass.com/society/1123285