MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers patriotism the only possible ideology in modern society.

“In my opinion, patriotism is the only possible ideology in the modern democratic society. Patriotism in the broadest and best sense,” the Russian leader said on Thursday during his annual news conference. “It must be depoliticized and aimed to strengthen the inner framework of the Russian state,” he stressed.

This statement came as a response to a question by a reporter from Minsk on which ideology can be suitable for Russia.

from https://tass.com/politics/1101043