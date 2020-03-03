Putin defends foreign agents’ laws as shielding Russia from outside meddling

“What is the purpose of that law? It exists simply to protect Russia from external meddling in its politics,” Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”.

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s legislation on foreign agents does not harm anyone, on the contrary, it safeguards the country from outside meddling in its domestic affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured.

He stressed that Russia by no means prohibited the activity foreign-funded NGOs on its soil, contrary to what could be seen in other countries. “However, they are required to report if they are engaged in internal political activity and receive funding from abroad. Nobody’s rights are being infringed on here whatsoever. There is nothing that runs counter to international practice,” Putin said.

He pointed out that such organizations were often not very eager to declare that they were involved in domestic affairs and were doing so using money from foreign sources.

“That’s not fair, so it’s better to report this and to go ahead with this activity,”

Putin recalled that legislation on foreign agents was first created in the United States back in the late 1930s and been actively used ever since. It stipulates different penalties, even incarceration. In the meantime, in Russia only administrative penalties for this type of violation are in effect.

Putin slammed interviewer Andrei Vandenko’s comparison between the United States’ foreign agent status and the yellow stars that Jews had to wear on their clothes in Hitler’s Third Reich and in Nazi-occupied countries.

“There is a big difference. The United States of America is not Nazi Germany and it should not be blamed for what it is not responsible at all. It is a terrible parallel. And an unfair one that has nothing to do with reality,” he said.

No place for misconceptions

Russia’s legislation on foreign agents concerns only those foreign-funded organizations that are engaged in internal political activities, but should not cover humanitarian ones, Putin stressed.

“We need to have a very clear idea of what internal political activity is. We need to ensure that there are no misconceptions,” he stated. “And we need to ensure that no other activity – involving humanitarian matters, for instance, public health or environmental protection – is used as a disguise to engage in domestic political affairs.”

