Putin demands uncompromising fight against appeals to violence

MOSCOW, December 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded from the Russian special services to uncompromisingly thwart provocations and appeals for violence.

“More active moves are necessary to counter extremism… Provocations, appeals to violence, attempts to engage people, especially the youth, into anti-social, radical activity must be stopped uncompromisingly,” the president said, welcoming the guests of the concert marking Russian Security Agency Workers’ Day on Thursday.

Dire consequences of extremist manifestations can be witnessed in other countries. “We must remember that extremism in any form is a threat to democracy, rights and freedoms of the people. These values, as well as the safety of the citizens must be safely protected,” the president stressed.

The concert is attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.

from https://tass.com/politics/1101457