Putin discusses situation in Idlib with head of European Council over phone

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the current tensions in Syria’s Idlib over the phone, the Kremlin informed on Thursday.

“They have discussed the situation in Syria in light of the escalated tensions in Idlib caused by aggressive actions of terrorist formations,” the message informs. “In this context, Michel spoke about the measures taken to combat illegal migration to EU states.”

The Kremlin added that the sides had focused on humanitarian matters during the phone call. Putin and Michel agreed to maintain contact.

The phone call was held in the run-up to the talks between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan currently taking place in Moscow. Before the talks with the Turkish leader, the Russian leader stressed that they must discuss the current situation in Idlib face to face to avoid deterioration of Russian-Turkish relations.

Putin expressed condolences to Erdogan over the death of Turkish soldiers in Syria, noting that the Syrian army was not aware of their whereabouts. He added that the Syrian army had also suffered numerous losses. The presidents agreed to begin the talks face to face, and then to involve delegations from both countries if necessary.

Tensions in Syria’s Idlib escalated once again on February 27, when Turkey stated that more than 30 of its military had been killed in an attack of the Syrian government forces. On the same day, Turkey announced the launch of Operation Spring Shield in Syria. Turkey had previously held three military operations in Syria, creating a buffer security zone between the border towns of Azaz and Jarabulus and establishing control over Afrin and the territories to the east of the Euphrates.