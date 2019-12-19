Putin doubts accuracy of estimates of human impact on climate change

“Russia has joined the Paris Agreement, this year, we have ratified this decision by a corresponding government decree, where a figure of 25-30% [level of reducing emissions] from the base period of 1990 has been documented. Almost every country is doing this, including the EU, they consider 1990 as the beginning of their work, as the starting point. If we consider this as 100% and take out 30%, we have 70% left, and if we consider the absorption capacity of our forests, maybe we’ll be able to hit 60%,” he said.