Putin emphasizes need to punish organizers of online death groups

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The organizers of the so-called online “death groups” and radicals active on the Internet must be held accountable for their crimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Interior Ministry’s board meeting.

“You need to keep a constant eye on the Internet, where various radical groups are active, which promote a subculture of crime and incite teenagers to commit suicide and violate laws,” Putin addressed the meeting’s participants. “Efforts to detect them must continue non-stop, while the masterminds and instigators must be held accountable for their crimes,” the president added.

According to him, efforts to prevent crime are highly important, particularly as far as the youth is concerned. In this regard, he called for engaging public and religious organizations in those activities.

Putin also pointed to the need to ensure complete security of childcare and educational facilities.

from https://tass.com/society/1123977