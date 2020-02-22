Putin, Erdogan intensify contacts regarding Idlib; air concerns but no peace yet
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked Syria over the phone, as their troops squared off in Idlib province. The topics of Syrian sovereignty and terrorist threat loomed large.
Putin expressed “serious concern about the ongoing aggressive actions of extremist groups,” and emphasized the need for “unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria, the Kremlin readout of Friday’s phone conversation said. Moscow and Ankara agreed to “intensify bilateral interagency consultations on Idlib,” along with intensive military contacts.
It wasn’t clear how that would translate on the ground in Idlib, where Turkey keeps sending troops and tanks.
Ankara’s redout provided to the Turkish press says that Erdogan told Putin that “Assad regime’s actions and the consequent humanitarian crisis must be stopped in Idlib.”
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the phone call with Putin, the Turkish leader said there will not be a truce unless the Syrian forces stop their “cruelty.” “Unless the regime stops the persecution of the people of Idlib at this point, it is not possible to withdraw from there,” Erdogan said, according to Daily Sabah.
Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of militant groups that once sought to overthrow the Syrian government, with the backing of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the West. The dominant force in the province is Hayat Tahrir as-Sham (HTS), an Al-Qaeda affiliate previously known as Al-Nusra.
Over the past month, the Syrian army has dealt a series of defeats to the militants, liberating the last occupied suburbs of Aleppo and unblocking a strategic highway to the coast. Turkey responded by sending troops and weapons into the province and manning “observation posts” established under a cease-fire agreed years ago. Moscow has pointed out that the same deal required Ankara to separate “moderate” rebels from terrorists, which never happened.
There have been multiple clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops as a result of this intervention. On Thursday, a local militants launched an attack on Syrian army positions, supported by Turkish artillery, until the Russian bombers intervened. The Turks only ceased fire after Moscow contacted Ankara via the military hotline.
While Turkey insists it will not back down from Idlib, its officials also seek to allay fears that this could escalate into an open war with Russia.
“We do not aim for a face-off with Russia. This is out of [the] question,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in an interview with CNN Turk Thursday night. “We have done everything in our power to prevent this from happening, and we will continue to do so.”
With Damascus insisting on liberating Idlib from the grip of terrorist groups that even the US admits are a menace, it is unclear how that particular circle can be squared, however.
A Turkish soldier identified as Mecit Demir has been killed in a bombing in Idlib, the governor’s office of the southern Turkish Gaziantep province said in a Twitter post.
Most recently, Turkish artillery struck Syrian positions as militants launched a “major offensive” to retake lost ground. The barrage ceased, though, when Moscow contacted Ankara. The Syrian Army supported by the Russian Air Force also managed to repel the attack.
Moscow also stepped up its diplomatic efforts to ease tensions on the ground. Yet, despite the “intensified contacts” between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayip Erdogan, the fight in Idlib has showed no signs of waning so far.
Sputnik, 22/2/2020: France, Germany call for ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were calling on parties to the Syrian conflict to respect the ceasefire in the province of Idlib amid the ongoing escalation of tensions in the region.
“We believe that this situation could be settled only via a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities”, Macron said at a press conference in Brussels on late Friday. He described the situation in Idlib as dangerous, adding that the current hostilities may result in a further uncontrolled escalation of violence.
“We know that today Idlib is facing a humanitarian disaster amid the ongoing offensive of the forces loyal to the Syrian regime, backed by Russia”, the French leader said, adding that the hostilities left some hospitals and offices of non-governmental organizations ruined.
Macron also called for resuming the political settlement and Istanbul-format talks, which involve France, Germany, Russia and Turkey.
