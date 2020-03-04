Putin, Erdogan to focus on steps aimed at de-escalating tensions in Idlib – spokesman

ANKARA, March 4. /TASS/. The presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, will focus on the steps aimed at reducing tensions in the Syrian region of Idlib at their talks scheduled for Thursday in Moscow, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday.

“At the talks in Moscow they will discuss the steps needed to normalize the situation in Idlib,” Erdogan’s spokesman said adding that Ankara “hopes for a ceasefire in Idlib to be brokered soon.”

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said hopefully that the talks between Putin and Erdogan scheduled for March 5 could help understand the causes of the Idlib crisis and would help work out measures to stop it.

The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on February 27 after militants unleashed a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Syrian government forces conducted strikes on their positions, which, as Ankara claims, killed 36 Turkish soldiers. In response, Turkey’s Air Force conducted strikes on the Syrian troops, later specifying that more than 200 targets had been hit.

On February 27, Ankara launched a new incursion in Syria dubbed Operation Spring Shield targeting the Syrian government forces and facilities. Previously, Turkey had carried out three offensives into Syria codenamed Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring. As a result, a buffer security zone was set up between the border towns of Aazaz and Jarabulus, the Syrian town of Afrin was captured, and other areas to the east of the Euphrates River got under control.

from https://tass.com/politics/1126749