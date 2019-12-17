Putin, Erdogan to meet in early January in Turkey

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will meet in early January 2020 in order to participate in the launch ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, no other contacts between the two presidents are expected so far.

“As you know, the two presidents will meet in early January, when TurkStream will be launched, it will happen in Turkey. It will provide them with an opportunity to discuss all pressing issues. No other visits and contacts are expected so far but they can quickly be added to the schedule,” Peskov pointed out.

According to media reports, Ankara plans to host a Turkey-Russia summit on Syria in February 2020.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said that Erdogan and Putin would meet in Turkey on January 8 to launch TurkStream and discuss the situation in Syria and bilateral matters.

The Russian presidential spokesman, in turn, did not rule out on December 2 that the meeting between the two countries’ leaders could take place in Istanbul.