Putin had brief meeting with Sberbank CEO — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a working meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Sberbank Herman Gref in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

“Putin and Gref had a brief meeting,” Peskov said. The meeting was in private, he added.

The sale of the bank’s shares to the Russian government could be among the topics for discussion at the meeting, the press secretary told reporters earlier.

from https://tass.com/politics/1122095