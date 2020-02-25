Putin keeps his subordinates under pressure to jolt them into action

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he keeps his subordinates “under constant administrative pressure” to jolt them into action and improve their performance.

“I constantly have to keep my finger on the pulse of things, in addition, I have to keep them — those who are responsible for handling these tasks [related to the National Projects — TASS] — all under pressure,” the President told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin.”

According to him, “jolting them into action is necessary.” “It is essential to keep people on top of their responsibility and under constant administrative pressure. Otherwise, as I have seen from sufficiently significant experience, that as soon as the pressure, the heat is gone, people generally begin to slack off and let their guard down,” Putin added.

Episode 3 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123425