Putin lauds unprecedented level of trust between Russia, China

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that an unprecedented level of trust has been reached in relations between Moscow and Beijing that lays groundwork to advance economy.

“The key thing that we have achieved in ties between Russia and China lately is not numbers or areas of our cooperation. The key thing is an unprecedented level of trust that we now have between our countries,” the Russian leader said at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday. According to Putin, “that is the basis for our great successes in economy.”

Putin noted that the bilateral trade had already exceeded $100 billion. “We will undeniably reach and surpass the $200 billion mark, we will achieve this landmark,” the Russian president is certain. To illustrate the cooperation between the two states, he named “cooperation in high-tech spheres – space, aircraft industry and transport.”

“The Russian-Chinese cooperation is certainly a most important factor of international stability, particularly in ensuring the rule of international law and establishing a multipolar world,” he stressed.