Putin lauds young volunteers, expresses great admiration for their efforts

“I sometimes look at them in awe, with tears in my eyes, because these people do a really great job,” he emphasized.

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s volunteers are young and effective people who display great initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”, adding that at times he felt very emotional when he saw volunteers at work.

Volunteers in Russia, whom Putin described as some of the most vocal members of society, already number several million.

“They are effective, young people with great initiative who work in different areas, such as education, public health and environmental protection. They are very active in helping others. This is great,” he insisted.

Speaking at an International Volunteer Forum at the beginning of December 2019, Putin said that volunteers in Russia already numbered 15 million and constituted a great force.

Episode 7 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.