Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, stressed the importance of further joint efforts to fight terrorist groups in Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

“The leaders exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including in the context of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the stabilization of the situation in Idlib and in northeastern Syria,” the Kremlin commented. “A special focus was on the necessity of further joint efforts to fight against terrorist groups.”

Intra-Libyan contacts