Putin notes rapid development of Russian defense industry
MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the rapid pace of development of the Russian defense industry with the use of modern technology during his annual press conference on Thursday.
“The most important thing is that not only has it [the defense industry] been maintained, it is developing rapidly and efficiently with the use of the latest scientific and technological developments,” Putin said.
