Putin orders to create National Projects monitoring system

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin tasked the Russian government to ensure establishment of a unified system for monitoring of National Projects implementation. The relevant assignment was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

The Russian government is asked “to support development of a unified information analytical system for monitoring of national projects implementation at federal, regional and municipal level and its integration with appropriate state and department information systems,” the document says.

The government is also ordered to develop the methodology to organize participation of local governments in implementation of regional projects to ensure delivery of target indicators of appropriate national projects by September 1, 2020.

from https://tass.com/economy/1125831