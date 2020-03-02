Putin plans no oil market issue discussions with OPEC Secretary General, Saudi leadership

“So far there are no such plans,” he stated when asked whether the Russian president intends to discuss the current situation on the global oil market with the OPEC secretary general. Peskov added that there have been no contacts with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince or King either.

When commenting on the results of the meeting on relevant international issues held on Sunday, where Putin raised the issue of the coronavirus and the situation on the global energy market, Peskov said that it “was not expected to result in any particular decision.” “You are aware of the fact that regarding that goal, that particular issue of OPEC+ [production] cuts, contacts are expected this week, in the middle of this week. Minister [of Energy Alexander] Novak will go to Vienna,” he replied, adding that prior to that it was decided to “verify the positions and share views on the potential impact of the coronavirus situation on the global economy and on the trends of energy prices environment.”

The OPEC+ production reduction pact aimed at stabilizing crude prices is valid until the end of March 2020. In total, the countries participating in the agreement (24 crude exporters, including Russia) should curtail production by 1.2 mln barrels per day to the level of October 2018. Under the deal, OPEC and non-OPEC nations are obliged to cut their oil output by 812,000 and 383,000 barrels per day, respectively. It was decided at a meeting in early December 2019 to extend production cuts to 1.7 mln barrels per day until March.