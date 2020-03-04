Putin Proposed to Enshrine in the Constitution the Succession of Russia From the USSR

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to write in the Constitution the succession of the Russian Federation from the USSR.

“We are talking about succession, and this is what the President’s amendment refers to, (…) about the succession of the Soviet Union in the framework of the Russian Federation,” state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday following a meeting of the Council of the Lower House of Parliament.

He noted that the proposal is “a response to demand that exists in society”. Volodin also told reporters how the amendment to the Constitution, introduced by the President and mentioning God, was formulated.

“The Russian Federation, united by a thousand-year history, preserving the memory of our ancestors who passed us ideals and faith in God, as well as the continuity of the development of the Russian state, recognises the historically established state unity,” the State Duma speaker said.

In addition, among Putin’s amendments to the second reading of the draft law on changing the Constitution, which were submitted to the State Duma on Monday, it is indicated that actions and calls for the alienation of parts of the territory of the Russian Federation are inadmissible, said Volodin.

Volodin also said that the presidential amendments state that “children are the most important property of the Russian Federation”. In particular, a “proposal was made to fix the concept of marriage as a Union of a man and a woman in the Basic Law”. The speaker of the Lower House of Parliament also said that the head of state has introduced an amendment to the Duma that enshrines the use of the Russian language throughout the country, but grants the right to republics to establish national languages as state languages. He said that this ensures the protection of the rights of the peoples of the Russian Federation and their right to language.

READ: Putin’s Response to Western Elite in Bloomberg Interview

According to him, the Republics will be able to establish their state languages in state authorities, local governments, and other institutions. They will be able to use their state languages on a par with the state language common to the Russian Federation, said Volodin. The fact that Putin introduced new amendments to the draft law on changing the Constitution to the State Duma became known earlier on Monday. They will be sent to the corresponding committee – on state construction and legislation. According to Volodin, Putin’s amendments are set out on 24 pages. The speaker reminded that March 2nd is the last day for submitting amendments to the presidential draft law before the second reading. The deadline for their admission ended at 18:00 Moscow time. On January 20th the President submitted a draft law to the State Duma to amend the Constitution. On January 23rd the document was unanimously adopted in the first reading. The second reading is scheduled for March 10th.

Share this:

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

from https://www.stalkerzone.org/putin-proposed-to-enshrine-in-the-constitution-the-succession-of-russia-from-the-ussr/