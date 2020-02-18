Putin removes Surkov from presidential aide office
This post was originally published on this site
MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to release Vladislav Surkov from the position of his aide, the Kremlin’s press service said.
“To relieve Vladislav Surkov from the position of the aide to the Russian president,” the order reads.
The order also notes that it is effective on the day of signing.
from https://tass.com/politics/1121553
LikeThanks! You've already liked this