Putin removes Surkov from presidential aide office

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to release Vladislav Surkov from the position of his aide, the Kremlin’s press service said.

“To relieve Vladislav Surkov from the position of the aide to the Russian president,” the order reads.

The order also notes that it is effective on the day of signing.

from https://tass.com/politics/1121553