Putin: Russia will 'create conditions so that NOBODY wants to fight us'
sott.net/news
Vladimir Putin has confided that US President Donald Trump privately lamented the “insane” US military budget. He also says Russia protects itself by making the costs of attacking the country too high for anyone to contemplate.
“The US has outstripped us” in terms of annual defense expenditure, the Russian president said in a new episode of news agency TASS’s ’20 Questions to Vladimir Putin’ series. But being the world’s largest military spender doesn’t really make Donald Trump particularly happy, Putin said. “Donald told me that they have adopted an insane [military] budget for the next year, $738 billion.”
The US commander-in-chief, who likes to talk up his country’s military hardware during overseas trips while bragging about the armed forces, tends to be more reserved in private, according to Putin. “He told me that the costs were too high, but he had to do it,” he said, describing his counterpart as “an advocate of disarmament, as he says.”
In terms of military spending, Russia trails behind China, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, and Japan, with a defense budget worth $48 billion, although its lower cost base gives it more purchasing power than most western states. Putin stated:
“Moreover, our annual expenditures are falling. In contrast, other countries’ spending has been rising. We are not going to fight against anyone. We are going to create conditions so that nobody wants to fight against us.”
Putin also explained why Trump – who already dismantled the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty the US signed with the old Soviet Union – is reluctant to talk non-proliferation and arms control.
“That is another question, this is a question which relates to the understanding of security and how to ensure it… We can discuss this topic,” the Russian president replied without going into details.
Another crucial treaty which now hangs in the balance is the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), which dramatically reduced the number of nuclear warheads and the means of delivery.
The current edition of the pact, known as New START, was signed by former US President Barack Obama and his then-Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev in 2010. It is set to expire in February next year.
While Moscow has signaled its readiness to prolong the treaty immediately, the US has kept silent on the matter.
Since the Cold War-era, Moscow has always played catch up with American military technological prowess. However, its newest hypersonic weapons have turned the tide for the first time in modern history, Vladimir Putin believes.
Back in the day, the Americans were the first to make a nuclear bomb, build a strategic aircraft able to carry it, and develop ballistic missiles, leaving the USSR eating dust. This left Moscow always playing second fiddle, the Russian president pointed out in the latest episode of news agency TASS’ series ’20 Questions to Vladimir Putin’.
“We always had to catch up to our strategic weapons competitors. Now, this is no longer the case. We have a unique situation now. For the first time, we have created such offensive strike systems which the world has never seen.”
Now, Moscow has taken the lead by designing an array of hypersonic projectiles said to have some unparalleled properties, which is “a first for today’s Russia. Now they are chasing after us, trying to catch up.”
Keeping pace with the world’s most powerful armed forces has helped preserve peace on the planet, the Russian president said. “Due to this strategic balance, the planet has avoided major military conflicts after World War II.”
The US tried to upset that balance by building ballistic missile shields on American soil and overseas, most notably in Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Their rationale was based on the belief that:
“the other side wouldn’t be able to respond adequately if they use nuclear weapons. However, after having developed these modern [hypersonic] systems, including those which easily evade any anti-missile ballistic system, we maintain this strategic stability and strategic balance. It is essential not only for us, but also for global security.”
Putin made similar remarks in late 2019, when he revealed that the Russian military is already taking deliveries of the shorter Kinzhal (dagger) air-launched hypersonic missiles, and the secretive silo-based Avangard gliders are undergoing trials.
The latter can reportedly reach Mach 27 without losing control or integrity under extreme heat and pressure. Work is also underway on the ground-launched version of the Zircon hypersonic missile, previously only intended to be placed on surface ships.
Russia is so far the only nation that currently deploys hypersonic weapons. According to Putin, Russian engineers are also designing systems to protect against these weapons should any adversary develop them.
