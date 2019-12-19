Putin says changes in living standards will be able to transform Russia's birth rate

MOSCOW, December 19. / TASS /. Russia’s birth rate can be changed by better incomes and living standards for the population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his traditional annual news conference on Thursday.

“It is necessary to actually raise people’s standard of living, to achieve growth in the level of wages and real incomes of the population. People’s mood and family planning will depend on the economic level,” President Putin said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1101199