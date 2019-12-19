Putin says Chechnya’s head Kadyrov lives under constant threat
MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov lives in constant danger, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
“The incumbent [Chechen] president’s life is in danger every day,” Putin noted. “Besides, he personally takes part in various combat operations,” he added.
from https://tass.com/politics/1101005
