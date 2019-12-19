Putin says reservation 'in a row' regarding two presidential terms might be dropped

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it might be possible to remove from the Russian Constitution the reservation one person cannot take the post of the head of state for more than two terms in a row.

“What might be done in relation to these presidential terms is to cancel the reservation ‘in a row’ (in the Russian Constitution concerning the presidential terms of office),” Putin told the customary year-end news conference in Moscow on Thursday. “We have two terms in a row. Yours truly spent two terms in office first and then stepped down. It was his constitutional right to take the president’s seat again, because it was not two terms in a row,” he recalled.

Putin remarked that this wording made “some political scientists and public figures feel certain confusion.”

Under the Russian Constitution “the same person cannot take post of Russia’s president for more than two terms in a row.”

from https://tass.com/politics/1101157