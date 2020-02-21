Putin says Russia, Ukraine torn apart to prevent major rival from emerging

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian-Ukrainian cooperation irks numerous countries because it creates a global competitor to challenge them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Any integration of Russia and Ukraine, along with their capacities and competitive advantages would spell the emergence of a rival, a global rival for both Europe and the world. No one wants this. That’s why they’ll do anything to tear us apart,” Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin”.

He refrained from mentioning the countries he had in mind.

from https://tass.com/politics/1122727