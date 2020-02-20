Putin says Russia’s cyber security should be set up in advance

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia should protect itself from cyber threats in advance as well as ensure secure development of fifth generation communication technologies and satellite communications, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a session of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) board on Thursday.

According to him, a number of countries have already created special centers to carry out cyber attacks and are developing strategies of preemptive cyber means use. “As digital technologies are rapidly developing, the power of such information weapon undeniably will only increase. We should not just take it into account but also carry out our duties to protect Russian interests in advance,” the president stressed.