Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian stance on Libya remains unchanged Read more

Russian surface ships and aircraft from the Hmeymim airbase, as well as Syrian Navy missile boats and mine warfare vessels are taking part Read more

Both warships are at the stage of their state trials, the shipyard’s CEO said Read more

In early December, Skoltech and MIT signed their third phase cooperation agreement for five years, from 2019 to 2024 Read more

The militants’ ultimate goal is to create the so-called Greater Khorasan to incorporate the territories of Afghanistan and Central Asian states, the Russian security top brass informed Read more

from https://tass.com/politics/1100963