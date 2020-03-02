Putin says Trump complained to him US military spending was ‘huge’

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared some details of his conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump concerning defense spending.

In his interview to TASS for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin” the Russian leader said that the US was spending far more on defense than Moscow.

“Donald told me… they have adopted a huge budget for the next year, $738 billion budget, I think,” Putin stated.

The US leader said this with regret, Putin remarked.

“The costs were too high. But he had to do it. He actually advocated disarmament, as he said,” Putin explained.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125447