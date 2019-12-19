Putin says volume of cargoes transferred in ports almost doubled since Soviet period

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared the volumes of cargoes transferred in the country’s ports in the Soviet and present periods.

“On an aggregate basis 600 mln tonnes [of cargoes] were transferred in all ports of the Soviet Union, whereas now it is 1.104 bln [tonnes]. Those [cargo transfer] facilities have been created over the past decade,” he told his annual news conference on Thursday.

