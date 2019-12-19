Putin says WADA’s decision against Russian sports unfair and has no common sense

The space telescope is intended to operate for 3.5 years Read more

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28, with over 3,000 facilities having been inspected in two weeks Read more

The system can be used for building modular orbital stations or delivering cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) Read more

Speaking about other options for gas delivery, the head of Eurogas noted that Europe had diversified sources of gas supplies Read more

There is no time frame for putting a resolution on easing sanctions against North Korea to the vote, according to Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Read more

from https://tass.com/sport/1100935