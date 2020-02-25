Putin seeks to ensure steady development through National Projects

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s National Projects are primarily aimed at ensuring the country’s steady development, though precise projects are not enough, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled “20 Questions with Vladimir Putin.”

Correspondent Andrei Vandenko asked the head of state about alternatives to the National Projects that could help boost national development. “You’ve had the experience of hosting the Sochi Olympics, right? The FIFA World Cup, and the APEC summit in Vladivostok. A target is set, a powerful shot follows and we score! Hooray!,” Vandenko pointed out.

“I don’t need any ‘hoorays’,” Putin responded. “I want to see the country thriving, steadily, confidently, rhythmically and comprehensively.” According to him, as far as the National Projects are concerned, “we are going to make comprehensive achievements.” “Precise projects are not enough. All the instruments that might have been used before, including state programs, no longer meet the objectives that we are faced with,” the president explained.

When speaking about the above-mentioned projects, the president confessed he was pleased to see the results of the work that had been done. “When I see the outcome, I am pleased. When I visit Vladivostok, during the drive from the airport, I glance back at the airport’s building first. During my previous visits it was still being built. That’s a stark contrast to what had once been there,” he pointed out. “Then I look at the Federal University – a whole campus has cropped up there. I always find it pleasant to see. And look at how Sochi is developing,” Putin added.

But, he went on to say, “we are going to make comprehensive achievements” as far as the National Projects are concerned. “Precise projects are not enough. All the instruments that might have been used before, including state programs, no longer meet the objectives that we are faced with,” the president explained.

National Projects

The key goals of the 12 National Projects and the Comprehensive Plan for Upgrading and Expanding Core Infrastructure were outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s May Decree. They cover healthcare, demographics, education, environment protection, housing and urban environment, road construction, science, the digital economy, labor productivity and employment support, culture, international cooperation and exports, small and medium-sized businesses and support for business initiatives.

The total budget of the National Projects will reach 25.7 trillion rubles ($399 bln) by 2024. More than 13 trillion rubles ($202 bln) will come from federal funds, another 7.5 trillion rubles ($116 bln) from extra-budgetary funds and the remaining 4.9 trillion rubles ($76 bln) from regional budgets.

Episode 3 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123415