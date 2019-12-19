Putin slams EU legislature’s ‘unacceptable’ move put Nazi Germany on par with Soviet Union

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The European Parliament’s decision to equate Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union is unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

“I am aware of the European Parliament’s decision and I consider it to be unacceptable and incorrect. One may condemn the Stalin regime and totalitarianism in general, and not without a reason. Undoubtedly, our people had fallen victim to totalitarianism and we have condemned it, as well as Stalin’s cult of personality,” Putin pointed out.

“However, it is the height of cynicism to put the Soviet Union on par with Nazi Germany,” Putin added.

from https://tass.com/politics/1101087