Putin stresses necessity to develop technical, personnel potential of special services

“It is necessary to develop their (special services’) operations, technical, analytical and personnel potential,” he said greeting the guests of a concert on Russian Security Agencies Workers Day.

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the necessity to develop technical and personnel potential of special services and had called for further efforts to counter terrorism.

According to the president, much has been done to make the work of the country’s security agencies more transparent. “We must fix these tendencies in the special services’ activities in the near future,” he stressed.

He called for more serious efforts in a range of areas. “First of all, it is about the fight against terrorism. Terrorism is a subtle and dangerous enemy. Fight against it must proceed systematically and resolutely under strict coordination of the National Anti-terrorist Committee,” the president noted, pointing to the importance of preventive and offensive operations.

Along with President Putin, guests at the concert include Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, speaker of Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, and Director of the ederal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov.