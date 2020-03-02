Putin submits Constitutional amendments to parliament for second reading

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted Constitutional amendments to the State Dume (lower house of parliament) for the second reading, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Monday.

“We have received the president’s amendments, about which he spoke earlier. They are set forth on 24 pages,” the speaker said before a sitting of the State Duma Council.

The Duma speaker declined to disclose the content of the amendments. “They have just been submitted and forwarded to the specialized committee on state development and legislation. The committee will be studying them,” Volodin noted, specifying that “a part of these amendments were outlined during meetings with the initiative group, which the president constantly invited for a dialogue.”

Replying to a question about the possibility of extending the term of submitting amendments, the Duma speaker stated it was expiring on March 2.

“Let us proceed, first of all, from the fact that today is the last, concluding day of receiving amendments. Within the time limits specified today, the amendments are being sent to the Committee,” he replied, adding that the Duma would be receiving the amendments until 6 p.m. Moscow time.