Putin to brief Assad on agreement with Erdogan
This post was originally published on this site
almasdarnews.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
“Yes,” he said when asked whether Putin will brief Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Erdogan.
Source: TASS
Advertisements
Share this article:
ALSO READ Syrian Army strikes Turkish troops again as they score new advance
from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/putin-to-brief-assad-on-agreement-with-erdogan/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this