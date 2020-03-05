Putin to brief Assad on agreement with Erdogan

almasdarnews.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“Yes,” he said when asked whether Putin will brief Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Erdogan.

