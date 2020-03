Putin to brief Assad on talks with Erdogan, says Kremlin

This post was originally published on this site

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“Yes,” he said when asked whether Putin will brief Assad on the outcome of his negotiations with Erdogan.

from https://tass.com/politics/1127261