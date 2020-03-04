Putin to discuss constitutional amendments with leaders of parliamentary factions

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions on March 5 ahead of the second reading of a bill amending the Russian Constitution, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Head of the United Russia’s faction in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Sergei Neverov proposed such a meeting on February 18. Putin supported his proposal, saying that he would like to meet with lawmakers in the near future to discuss related matters.

On January 23, Russia’s State Duma passed the first reading of the bill, which had been submitted by President Vladimir Putin. The bill expands the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits, limits the number of presidential terms, ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system and stipulates a nationwide vote on the amendments.

from https://tass.com/politics/1126557